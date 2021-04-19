Rotel 14 and 15 Series MKII amps benefit from high-end Michi technology

Rotel has announced sequels to some of its 14 and 15 Series integrated amplifiers. The A14MKII, RA-1572MKII and RA-1592MKII are second-generation models that leverage design elements from the brand's high-end Michi Series, benefitting from upgraded circuitry and components.

The A14MKII (£1195, $1600) – the successor to the A14 – is the flagship integrated model in Rotel’s 14 Series, building upon its predecessor with a new 32-bit/384kHz-supporting Texas Instruments DAC. Rotel says it has made 25 component changes in the DAC output filters alone. That's complemented by changes in the power supply, spurred by Rotel’s Tribute models. The new A14MKII is a well-equipped machine, too, featuring analogue and digital connections (including USB-type B and MM phono sockets), aptX Bluetooth, MQA decoding and rendering, and support for Roon. All of the MKII models feature Ethernet and RS232 connections for control system integration.

Moving over to Rotel's 15 Series we have the all-new flagship RA-1592MKII (£2295, $3200), delivering 200 watts of Class AB power into 8 ohms and benefitting from "upgrades to all critical circuits". The 32-bit/384kHz Texas Instruments DAC utilises 12 new coupling capacitors with improved frequency response and higher component tolerances, while other component changes include upgraded capacitors.

(Image credit: Rotel)

Connectivity expands upon the A14MKII's with XLR balanced and front-panel USB (for iOS device) socketry, too.

Below that is the new RA-1572MKII (£1595, $2100), which too benefits from component changes – 33 this time! – in acoustic and filter capacitors and the power supply. The RA-1572 too has a comprehensive analogue- and digital-friendly connectivity list featuring aptX Bluetooth, USB and MM phono.

The Rotel A14MKII, RA-1572MKII and RA-1592MKII integrated amps are available to order now, with shipping expected to begin in May in the United States and Canada, with the rest of the world to follow.

MORE:

Rotel launches three new high-end Michi amplifiers

Best stereo amplifiers 2021: best integrated amps for every budget

HiFi Rose debuts in the UK with a pair of premium music streamers