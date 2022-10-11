Prime Day deal sees Roku Streaming Stick 4K drop to just $27

Need a way to stream something but don't have a streamer or a smart TV? Thanks to October Prime Day, you're in luck, because you can get a Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $27 (opens in new tab), down from the original $50.

We haven't reviewed the Streaming Stick 4K from Roku just yet, but we've reviewed and enjoyed multiple Roku streamers in the past, often finding they offer up good value and a strong set of features for the money.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K deal

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49.99 $26.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Roku's smart stick supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, promises 30% faster streaming, and offers all the apps you could need. At nearly half off, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more full-featured streamer for the money.

This Roku stick has a quad-core processor that can handle 4K/HDR content alongside coming with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. According to Roku, streaming should be faster than ever, too, thanks to a redesigned long-range wireless receiver capable of much higher speeds than previous sticks.

On top of improved performance, you'll also get all the familiar features of a Roku streamer, like voice control and free access to over 10,000 movies and shows on The Roku Channel. Of course, that all comes on top of being able to stream from all your favorite services you already know and use.

Updates to the Roku OS have made the company's streamers easier to use than ever before, too. Now, there's a rich integration with Roku's voice control across many apps, like Netflix and Spotify. You can also use voice to enter information like email addresses, passwords, and pins.

In short, this Roku stick promises you all the functionality you'd want out of a streaming device in 2022, while it also comes with the added bonus of costing less than $30. At this price, if you're looking for an easy, intuitive way to stream, Roku's Streaming Stick 4K is well worth a look.

MORE:

Check out our list of the best media streamers

As well as our list of the best streaming services

Here's our guide to which Roku streamer you should buy