PS5 streaming apps revealed, list includes Apple TV, Netflix and Disney Plus

The PS5 launch date is fast approaching (in some countries, anyway), and PS5 pre-orders are well underway. And, now we know which streaming apps will come as standard.

Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV, Spotify, Twitch and YouTube will all be available from day one, Sony has revealed.

There are no big surprises there, but Apple TV is a welcome addition. Apple's app was initially only available on Apple devices like the Apple TV streaming boxes, iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, but it's since rolled out to more devices like Sony, LG and Samsung TVs, and Amazon Fire TV devices. It's also set to land on Xbox consoles in time for the Xbox Series X launch next month.

Netflix is the world's biggest streaming service, with an unrivalled budget meaning plenty of original content (though of varying quality). Disney Plus brings the back catalogues of not only the House of Mouse, but also Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and National Geographic, all of which Disney owns.

Spotify is the world's most popular music streaming service, while the Amazon-owned Twitch is popular for gamers looking to lives stream their exploits. YouTube is the world's biggest video sharing site and has since branched out into selling films and offering a music streaming service, YouTube Music.

It's a solid line-up of streaming options for the PS5, with more on the way. On the same Sony blog post, it was confirmed that Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu and Peacock are all coming soon too. The PS5 user interface has a dedicated space for media content, located right next to the one for gaming. The new Control Centre makes it easier to control your music, while the Media Remote (sold separately) is more intuitive than a control pad for music and movies. It can also control the volume of some TVs, and has dedicated buttons for Disney Plus Netflix, Spotify and YouTube.

The PS5 launches on 12th November in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and the 19th November in the UK and the rest of the world. It will cost £360 (€400, $400, AU$599) for the Digital Edition, or £450 (€500, $500, AU$750) for the full-fat PS5 with a built-in disc drive.

