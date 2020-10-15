First look at PS5 user interface comes courtesy of Sony

With less than a month to go until the PS5 arrives, Sony has finally given gamers their first (detailed) look at the PS5 user experience.

The tech giant today released an 11-minute YouTube video (below) that walks users through the features that will, it says, "make your gaming experiences more fun, engaging, personalised" on the PS5 console.

So, what have we learned? Well, the new interface is “completely centred on the player” and sports a host of sleek menus and animations, all rendered in native 4K.

There's a a real focus on instant access to apps, enabled by the PS5’s blisteringly-fast Zen 2 processor and next-gen SSD. And judging by the video, you shouldn’t experience any annoying menu lag.

Sony is particularly proud of its new Control Center, which features new "Activity cards". The cards allow users to dip directly in and out of levels and challenges with a single press of the PlayStation button on the PS5's DualSense controller – less faffing and more action, basically.

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from What Hi Fi and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

The design of the Control Center is reminiscent of a social media feed and allows users to follow the publishers of their favourite games. And, in a nod to the rise of streaming services such as Twitch, there's a New Share Screen that allows players to stream a friend’s feed (you can also pin it to your own game screen).

Stuck on a tricky level? The PS5's Official Game Help feature provides picture-in-picture videos that help you progress – without revealing any spoilers. The feature will only apply to selected games and is expected to be exclusive to PlayStation Plus users.

"The PS5 UX is centred around the getting of players into the game easier and faster," commented Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform and planning management at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The PS5 is available to pre-order now – check our PS5 pre-orders page for the latest details on where to bag one.

The console is set to hit shelves on 12th November (US/Australia) and 19th November in the rest of the world. The PS5 Digital Edition price is £360 (€400, $400, AU$599), while the full-fat PS5 with disc drive (as featured in this video) will cost £450 (€500, $500, AU$750).

MORE:

Which next-gen console is best? PS5 vs Xbox Series X

The best PS5 deals

Everything you need to know about Xbox Series X

Our guide to the new Apple iPhone 12