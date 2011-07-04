New from Pro-ject distributor Henley Designs is the Media Box S: on sale this month at £249, the compact unit plays music stored on USB drives or SD memory cards, and can output audio via analogue or digital connections.

Part of the new Box Design 'S Class' range', the Media Box S features revised styling with a thicker front panel and invisible fixings on a heavy, vibration-free, non-magnetic aluminium housing.

There's a slot into which SD cards of up to 32GB can be inserted, and a USB socket for suitable memory devices.

Navigation is via remote control or a simple three-button system on the front panel, and the display is able to show album art as well as artist, title and track information.

The Media Box S can handle MP3, WMA, AAC and VBR files at up to 384kbps, and uses upsampling 96kHz/24-bit digital to analogue conversion.

Connection is via conventional stereo phono outputs, or an electrical digital out, and the unit – which is just over 10cm wide, 3.8cm tall and 11.5cm deep – will be available in either silver or black.

