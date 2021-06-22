Prime Day Xbox restock: Xbox Series X back in stock at Amazon

Just as we'd hoped, Prime Day has delivered a substantial Xbox restock. Head over to Amazon UK now and you should find the Xbox Series X back in stock. If you're quick, of course.

Microsoft claims that the Xbox Series X is the "most powerful console ever", and it has the specs to back that up. It combines an 8-core 3.8GHz CPU with 12 teraflop GPU and 16GB of RAM.

The focus is firmly on 4K gaming at higher frame rates than previous consoles have been able to handle. Microsoft states that its performance target for the Series X is 4K at 60fps, with support for up to 120fps on some titles.

If you’re assuming that all this new tech means you’ll have to buy a new TV, you may be pleased to learn that's not actually the case. True, 4K and HDR10 support are pretty vital to getting the best out of the Xbox Series X, but those are common features of the vast majority of TVs made in the last few years.

As we flick from Gears 5 to Forza Horizon 4 and on to Sea Of Thieves – a process that takes just seconds each time – we’re dazzled by the look and feel of each. They likely represent just the tip of the performance iceberg.

It's true that the Xbox Series X feels more like a refinement than a true generational leap, but it's an excellent 4K gaming machine all the same.

