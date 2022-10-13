Prime Day TV sale peaks with 29% off best-ever 2022 LG OLEDs

The best OLED TV range of 2022 (and therefore ever!) is currently discounted by up to 29 per cent for Prime Day (opens in new tab).

We have just crowned a record three sizes of the LG C2 range – the 42-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch – What Hi-Fi? Award 2022 winners, and they are currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day October, which runs until midnight (PT).

We at What Hi-Fi? love the C2 OLED, giving the range five-stars in our review and multiple 2022 What Hi-Fi? Awards. The C2 delivers class-leading picture quality – bright and punchy and natural – engaging sound and unbeatable gaming features.

LG OLEDs have been the go-to TVs for many because of their reputation for delivering excellent image quality, near-flawless gaming performance, and even engaging audio from their built-in speakers, and LG's C2 doesn't disappoint in any of these regards.

LG C2 OLED Prime Day deal

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED TV from $997 at Amazon (save up to 29%) (opens in new tab)

LG's C2 is almost the perfect TV. It's brighter than many, manages brilliant, punchy image quality, and even boasts every next-gen gaming feature you could hope to have. If you can afford a premium OLED, we wouldn't hesitate to choose this one.

More than anything else, the C2 is a great-looking TV. No matter what you're watching, content pops and looks bright, punchy, and dynamic with lots of contrast but rarely so much that you start to lose detail. HDR content looks even better, truly taking advantage of OLED's perfect blacks.

For gamers, the C2 has four HDMI 2.1 sockets. These all support 4K/120 gaming as well as VRR and ALLM, while the C2 also supports HGiG for even greater color accuracy when gaming in HDR. On top of all that, we measured an input lag of under 10ms in our testing, which is extremely low for a TV.

Audio on the C2 is another win, offering up a fairly punchy, dynamic listening experience that doesn't fail at projecting voices. Though, like almost always, we do recommend pairing a TV of this calibre with an external sound system, like a soundbar, if you have the cash to spare for an upgrade.

