Prime Day headphone deal: Save 26% on Sony MDR-EX650AP earphones

Available from now until midnight, the 2014-Award-winning Sony MDR-EX650AP in-ear headphones are now just £35, down from £50 – that's a handy 26% saving on an excellent pair of in-ear headphones.

These are great all-rounders when it comes to performance and design thanks to a solid, weighty and expansive sound, plus the bonus of a comfortable fit.

They were our favourite headphones back in 2014, and while they’ve since been leapfrogged by a handful of newer in-ear headphones, a good pair of headphones is a good pair of headphones.

It’s worth pointing out that there’s a mic and remote unit at around chin height on the left cable of these ‘phones. And the earphones are happy with Android, iOS and BlackBerry devices.