Pioneer has announced two new stereo receivers, build with multiroom in mind. They are the SX-10AE (bottom image), and the more expensive SX-N30AE (top).

The receivers both have high power outputs - 135W per channel for the SX-N30AE, and 100W per channel for the SX-10AE - and a high signal-to-noise ratio through optimisation of the circuit blocks. Whether this translates into a great sound quality, of course, remains to be seen (or, more accurately, heard).

On the more affordable SX-10AE are the essential connections: four analogue inputs, one line out and a subwoofer pre-out. The SX-N30AE, meanwhile, has six analogue inputs, a moving-magnet phono input, optical and coaxial sockets plus line out and subwoofer ports. There are also two USBs on the front of the SX-N30AE.

Alongside the wired connections is Bluetooth connectivity, and the SX-N30AE has wi-fi built-in; it also has AirPlay for iOS devices.

For wireless multiroom, both receivers are compatible with FireConnect (controlled through the iOS or Android Pioneer Remote app), DTS Play-Fi (through the Pioneer Music Control App) and with Chromecast.

Both receivers will be available in October, with the SX-N30AE priced at £550 and the SX-10AE coming in at £230.

