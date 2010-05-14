The brand-new Beckley antenna, which had just been turned on in advance of the area's digital switchover in 2011, was engulfed by fire yesterday.

It transmits across Oxfordshire and parts of Wiltshire, Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire.

Arqiva, which operates the site, says reception has been restored using a reserve antenna. Engineers will inspect the damaged mast today.

An Arqiva spokesman says: "There may be some brief daytime interruptions on Friday as we allow people to climb up the transmitter to inspect it."

