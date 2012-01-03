The growth in TV watching on PCs, laptops or tablets is slowing, but the number of us watching telly on our smartphones has almost doubled.

That's according to the latest figures from industry measurement body Barb, which carried out a study of 11,500 viewers over a week in November 2011.

Almost 15% of respondents to the Barb study said they watched TV online – a rise of only 0.5% compared to November 2010.

But viewing on smartphones continued to rise, with around 3% of those questioned saying they had watched TV on their mobile phone, up from 1.9% in November 2010 and 1.1% in November 2009.

Barb says the "plateau" in online viewing via PCs could be attributed to the rise in digital set-top boxes and the boom in popularity of catch-up services on internet connected TVs, such as Sky+ and Virgin TV On Demand.

