Onkyo has recently released a new sound base to add to its line-up of home cinema speaker systems. The LS-T10 is designed to bring surround-sound to those who don't have space for a complete 5.1 set-up.

Like other sound bases, the LS-T10 sits beneath your TV, with screen sizes of 40 inches and larger being supported.

Six, 7cm full-range drivers are built-in, with 4 front facing and one either side of the unit. A 12cm down-firing active subwoofer can be found underneath.

Onkyo has included its AuraSphere signal processing technology which claims to create a complete 3D soundfield with three preset modes on offer, these being Movie, Music and News.

Bluetooth connectivity is on hand for streaming from mobile devices, as well as a USB port on the back which allows for charging too.

The unit connects to a TV via either an optical, coaxial or analogue cable and a fully-functional remote control is included in the box.

The Onkyo LS-T10 is available now for £350

by Max Langridge

