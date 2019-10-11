Now you can buy your own vinyl pressing machine

A vinyl lathe that allows you to plug in an audio cable, hit play and let the stylus cut you a 10-inch record in real time? OK, we're listening.

Here's how the Phonocut works: you place a vinyl 'blank' on the platter, connect to the music input of your choice, press the start button... and wait. In real time and (thanks to a companion app which formats your glorious arrangement to better fit onto two, 15-minute sides) the machine's diamond stylus sets about etching that soundwave to your vinyl's surface.

Usually requiring a trip to a rather expensive pressing house and an order of several thousand records, the ability to press your own vinyl is now within reach of, well, almost anyone.

You can find the Phonocut on Kickstarter at the special preorder price of €999 for the next four days, although the company doesn't plan to ship the first run of units until December 2020. A long time to wait? Perhaps. But some of us have waited decades for that call – you know, the one asking us to come into the studio and cut our very first record. So, what's another year?

We'd suggest a brutal clear out to buy yourself some space; maybe even a vinyl-housing furniture investment to accommodate your entire creative ouevre – the possibilities are endless, after all. With cassettes now popular again, the opportunity to create a mix-record (see what we did there) surely achieves new levels of cool.

MORE:

Best USB turntables 2019: budget to premium

A history of the strangest vinyl records ever made

Black Friday turntable deals

10 of the best-sounding vinyl records