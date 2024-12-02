Not a typo! You can still save £520 (!) on these hi-fi headphones with this Cyber Monday deal

This is one of the biggest savings we've seen throughout the Black Friday week and Cyber Monday sale. And it's still live today, with the end of Cyber Monday in sight.

If you're in the market for a pair of premium headphones for at-home listening, you can't go wrong with this deal, which sees the Focal Elegia reduced from £849 to £329, a huge £520 saving at Sevenoaks.

We called the Focal Elegia "ideal for home and on-the-go listening" when we awarded them four stars at their original price, but at this price it would have been nigh-on impossible not to award them a full five-star verdict.

Focal Elegia: was £849 now £329 at Sevenoaks Save £520

These wired Focals may be some years old now but it isn't like wired headphones go 'out of date' like many electronics these days. For this price, I wouldn't hesitate to recommend them to anyone who is looking for spacious, detailed and controlled headphones whose talents belie this kind of price tag. There were (and still are) more insightful performers at their original price, hence their four(not five)-star rating, but at this knockdown price they are hard to beat.

The Focals are closed-back designs, too, so won't leak sound as open-backs do, and are comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time, despite their substantial-looking build. They are, in line with other Focal pairs, gorgeously made. In fact, we agreed as a team that, due to their pricey feel and build quality, we wouldn’t have been surprised to see a price tag twice the size attached to them. Needless to say, you won't find more luxurious lookers anywhere near today's deal price elsewhere.

I remember listening to our review team's test sample of the Elegia headphones when they entered our test rooms and thinking that they sounded very 'Focal' – clean, detailed and spacious. Mature, to pick just one adjective. The French brand has produced several impressive wired headphones over the past decade, and the Elegia is one of them.

They weren't quite as detailed as the class leader at this lofty price level at the time, the second-gen Beyerdynamic T1, and they could have been a little rhythmically tighter. But these shortcomings are much easier to accept at this discounted price. For £329, these are sophisticated performers indeed – clean and spacious, with plenty of attack and scale and a pleasing depth to bass notes.

You very rarely get headphones that fall to less than half price in their lifetime – especially ones of such quality. So if you want closed-back headphones and these Focals suit your budget and sonic preference, I'd recommend you jump on this Focal Elegia Black Friday deal.

