No, it's not Black Friday today – but here are the 21 best deals already live

You could reasonably think that today is Black Friday, what with the many Black Friday sales live already and the inevitable hoards of emails in your inbox telling you as much. But the biggest shopping day of the year is actually next Friday – the 24th November.

Black Friday deals seem to launch earlier and earlier each year, and that's definitely been the case this year as retailers fight for your hard-earned cash and Christmas present generosity before it's all used up. Often we see retailers run 'early' discounts and teasers of what's to come in the fortnight prior to the official day, but we are seeing retailers kickstarting their official deals already. Hell, some began in October. And even Amazon's Black Friday Week sale is, as of yesterday, up and running.

The deals may get better during the official weekend – who knows! – but looking at the quality of some of them in the consumer electronics space, there doesn't seem to be room for many more price plummets. It's a risky game – something you may buy now might be slightly less next week, but if you wait on something you want now it could go out of stock. Our advice? If you see something you're after at a good price (and have checked it's a good price!), then it's always going to be a good buy regardless of whether its price fluctuates a little.

We have spent the past fortnight digging through the tech deals to find the best prices on the best kit to help prevent you from buying a dud, and these are the very best 21 live right now, including cheap five-star TVs, heavily discounted hi-fi, and half-price headphones, not to mention knockdown prices on several newly crowned Award winners.

7 best headphones deals

Earfun Air wireless earbuds was £60 now £22 at Amazon (save £38)

The cheapest true wireless earbuds we can heartily recommend, these five-star Earfuns do the basics right – and are now down to just £22 if you tick the 20%-off coupon box. A very decent buy if you're looking for dirt-cheap buds.

Sony WF-C700N wireless ANC earbuds was £100 now £75 at Amazon (save £25)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sport-friendly earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C700N feature 7.5 hours of battery life per charge, multipoint Bluetooth and IPX4 water resistance.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

RØDE NTH-100 wired headphones was £149 now £85 at Amazon (save £64)

Be as critical or as casual in your listening as you like – the wired Røde NTH-100 will put you fully in the picture with their revealing sound. If you want budget closed-back over-ears, these are outstanding value even at their original price.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winners

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless ANC headphones was £379 now £279 at Amazon (save £100)

The latest and greatest Sony over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones are best in class in their premium field, and a £65 saving makes them even better performance-per-pound value. What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones was £60 now £35 at Amazon (save £25)

One of the very best budget over-ear wireless headphones on the market, these Sonys offer an audio performance easily in excess of their original asking price, let alone this discounted one.

Shure Aonic 3 wired earbuds was £209 now £172 at Amazon (save £37)

Shure has plenty of experience with wired in-ear headphones, and it shines through in the Aonic 3. They're comfy and lightweight for starters, and absolutely nail sound quality. You won't find better – especially at this discounted price. What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winners

6 best TV & soundbar deals

LG OLED65G2 2022 OLED TV (65-inch) was £3299 now £1599 at Richer Sounds (save £1700)

The G2 is LG's flagship 4K model from last year, boasting not only OLED Evo technology but also an added heatsink that allows the panel to be pushed to even brighter levels (though this year's G3 goes even brighter). It also supports every gaming feature you could wish for and has a lovely design – but do bear in mind that a wall bracket is included rather than a stand. To get this deal you need to be a Richer Sounds VIP, but joining is quick and free.

Read our full LG G2 review

Sony XR-55A80L 2023 OLED TV (55-inch) £2399 £1498 at Peter Tyson (save £901)

One of the biggest and best surprises of 2023 so far is the Sony A80L, which just won our 2023 Product of the Year award in the TV category. The set uses standard OLED technology to amazing effect, delivering a performance that balances the spectacular with the cinematically subtle with absolute aplomb. It's still an expensive TV, even with this discount, but if it's a brand-new TV you want, this is a great choice. Amazon, John Lewis and others have the TV listed at £1 more. What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Read our full Sony A80L review

8 best hi-fi & audio deals

Audio Pro Addon C3 wireless speaker was £280 now £115 at Amazon (save £165)

The C3 portable speaker has it all, combining multi-room skills, solid build and excellent sound quality in an impressively well-priced package. Now that said price has fallen dramatically (by more than half, in fact), it's certainly the best time to buy.

Read our Audio Pro Addon C3 review

Cambridge CXN V2 music streamer was £799 now £599 at Richer Sounds (save £200)

A current (and multi) What Hi-Fi? Awards winner, the CXN V2 is the best streamer out there at this mid-range price point, marrying superb sound quality and sophisticated design with a wide range of wireless connectivity. A veritable steal at £599. Deal also at Amazon.

Read our Cambridge CXN V2 review

Cambridge Audio CXA81 integrated amplifier was £999 now £799 at Richer Sounds (save £200 with VIP)

With 80W per channel and a generous spread of digital and analogue inputs, the five-star, former-Award-winning CXA81 is a bold, powerful and dynamic premium amplifier that marries sonic authority with heaps of fun. The midrange (especially vocals) is highly expressive, there's plenty of punch and weight while still being rhythmically agile and timely. Support for 32-bit/384kHz and DSD256 hi-res files, Bluetooth and a 3.5mm headphone jack complete the package. And now it's an even better buy with £200 off.

Read our Cambridge Audio CXA81 review

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S2 Anniversary Edition speakers was £449 now £249 at Richer Sounds (save £200)

One of our favourite standmounters have been knocking around below £500 for some time, but you can now make a big £200 saving on the original price. A no-brainer if you're in the market for mid-priced speakers (and they're much cheaper than the new 607 S3 successors) – these compact Award-winners will work a treat for smaller spaces and still deliver punchy, detailed sound.

Read our Bowers & Wilkins 607 S2 AE review

JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker was £170 now £130 at Amazon (save £40)

This Award-winning Bluetooth speaker can be yours with £40 off right now. A discount here is not to be sniffed at – this is an excellent sounding, no-nonsense portable Bluetooth speaker that has a legacy of excellent Charge models behind it. Want smaller and cheaper? Check out the £90 five-star JBL Flip 6. What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2023

Read our JBL Charge 5 review