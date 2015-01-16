And we start with the free 30-day trial of Tidal's lossless music streaming service, which is yours if you buy a £10 ticket and visit Tidal's stand at Headroom – a new audio show taking place later this month [January].

Headroom Show is the brainchild of Unilet Sound and Vision and Custom Cable. It is set to take place at the Metropolis recording studios in Chiswick on Friday 30th and Saturday 31st January and features a full range of manufacturers alongside Tidal.

Pioneer and Qobuz offer

We remain with the CD-quality streaming theme and details of a new offer from Qobuz and Pioneer: a free three-month trial of the French service's top-level subscription worth €60 is up for grabs.

To take advantage of this offer, just purchase a Pioneer N-50A, N70-A (pictured), N-30, N-P01 or XN-P02 network audio player – or the X-HM82 micro system – before 31st March and experience Qobuz lossless streaming for yourself.

Google Cast comes to the Heos system

Denon's Heos multi-room system is soon to be Google Cast ready, which will mean you can stream your favourite Google Cast-compatible content direct to your system – content that'll include podcasts, radio stations or music.

You'll be able to stream content from Android and iOS phones and tablets from a variety of apps, including YouTube, straigh to your HEOS speakers. All you'll have to do is connect to the same wi-fi network as a HEOS speaker and open a Google Cast ready app.

truTV launches on TVPlayer

Turner Broadcasting UK's general entertainment channel – truTV – is now available to owners of TVPlayer, the over-the-top TV platform that already live streams over 50 free-to-air channels on a wide range of devices.

truTV is a 24-hour channel that comes to the UK after reaching 93 million US households.

PlayBox merges PS4 with Xbox One

If you're not sure whether you want a Sony PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, how's this for a solution?

A PS4 and an Xbox One have been crammed into a 22in laptop unit called the PlayBox. It requires just one power cord and only one of the two "consoles" can be used at any one time, but still...

