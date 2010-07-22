The king size bed comes prewired with cabling including HDMI and Cat 5, uses LED lighting and has built-in storage for discs and other AV accessories.

The lift is controlled remotely, and the bed can be made in a choice of wood and upholstery finishes to the customer's requirements.

The founders of the new company, Andrea and Andrew Montgomery, say they are 'confident that the Sandman bed will appeal to style conscious individuals and the boutique hotel sector.



'The bed is supremely well made and gloriously comfortable. The addition of the AV dimension virtually transforms the Sandman into an intimate and relaxing home cinema. It reflects the trend for making bedrooms more than just places to sleep but venues for relaxation, and in particular, viewing movies and live TV.'



The bed costs £4995 in luxury wood finish, or £1000 more in premium finishes. These prices don't include the TV or mattress, but Visual Comfort can quote to supply these on request.



