Neil Young Archives now available to BluOS users globally (and there's a competition to celebrate)

Owners of BluOS-enabled kit around the world can now access the Neil Young Archives. The Canadian rock icon's hi-res streaming service is now available to the BluOS users globally, from Toronto to, er, Tamworth.

The rollout comes just ahead of the 20th November release of Young's epic, 131-track, multi-album collection, ARCHIVES VOL. II: 1972-1976, which will be available as a 10-CD Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set and as streaming content to Neil Young Archives subscribers.

The studio-quality streaming service was already available to BluOS users in the States, but the new firmware update opens availability to the full user base. The update should be visible now within the BluOS Controller app for BluOS-enabled devices from NAD, Bluesound, Dali and Monitor Audio.

Not familiar with the 2018-launched service? Premium membership costs $19.99 per year and grants access to Young's full hi-res catalogue, plus exclusive live concert streams and previously unreleased songs. Don't subscribe? A couple of nice freebies – 'Song of the Day' and 'Album of the Week' – will appear in the BluOS app.

And talking of freebies, Young is celebrating the expansion by launching a bumper competition with NAD. From the 3rd to the 17th November, music lovers can win prizes – including the NAD C 368 integrated amplifier and autographed albums – by answering trivia questions here.

New users can sign-up to the Neil Young Archives here, while existing subscribers can simply log in via the 'Add Music' area of the BluOS app.

