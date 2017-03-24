NAD electronics has unveiled the C338, a new stereo integrated amplifier with numerous connectivity options.

As well as having Chromecast built in (allowing one-tap music streaming via iOS or Android devices from umpteen Chromecast-enabled music and audio apps), it features Bluetooth compatibility and an integrated moving-magnet phono stage for use with a turntable.

The C338 also features digital optical and digital coaxial inputs alongside its phono and line-level inputs, giving access to its eight-channel DAC for digital sources such as CD players, games consoles or set-top boxes.

Power is rated at 50 watts per channel, delivered by NAD's HybridDigital Class D amplification. The company claims its HybridDigital technology delivers low power consumption and accurate voltage regulation.

There's also a headphone socket, subwoofer pre-out for the bass-hungry and support for NAD's Remote App control interface.

The C338 costs £600 and is shipping to NAD Electronics dealers worldwide right now.

