MQA and Bluesound announce The Master Sessions: free, live-streamed gigs

CES headlines might be dominated by the inclusion of Alexa in everything from shower head speakers to Lamborghinis, but MQA is preparing a rather more musical and cerebral event: The Master Sessions. These sophisticated audio soirees will comprise live concerts, streamed in MQA studio quality, to over 140 esteemed audio dealerships around the world.

To ensure that The Master Sessions are a transatlantic tech triumph, MQA has teamed up with Bluesound. MQA will stream the 192kHz resolution audio – with the help of its Music Origami compression software – to Bluesound MQA-enabled audio players in each dealer's showroom.

Two concerts have been announced so far. The first, on the 5th February, will see 10-piece Mercury Award nominees SEED Ensemble (below) perform live at London’s British Grove Studios. Then, on the 19th March, another rising star of the London Jazz scene – Theon Cross – will blow his legendary tuba live at Orb Recording Studios in Austin, Texas.

(Image credit: MQA)

The aforementioned London performance will also feature a Q&A with Jazz re:freshed co-founder Justin Mckenzie, who helped curate The Master Sessions. He'll be musing on the emergence of Britain's vibrant jazz scene, and how high-quality audio can "bring artists closer to their fans by delivering the sound of the studio.”

Whether you're jazz lover or simply fancy immersing yourself in a studio-quality soundstage, you can register for free tickets online. Head to The Master Sessions website, pick your nearest audio dealer (they're spread across UK, US, EU and Canada) and fill out your details.

