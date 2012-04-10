More fashion headphones from Monster, this time in the form of Earth, Wind & Fire's Gratitude in-ear models.

The eight-time Grammy Award winners teamed up with Monster to develop a pair of headphones that combine "leading-edge Monster audio technologies with the music and sound expertise of the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire", we're told.

The Monster Gratitudes feature a distinctive "rose gold" finish, and were designed and personally tuned by members of the band and head Monster Noel Lee.

Each pair of Gratitudes comes with a special carry case, and they sell for £199. You can find out more about the rest of Monster's fashion range of headphones in our earlier news story.

