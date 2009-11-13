The Meridian Concept store is situated in the city's upmarket Siam Paragon shopping complex, and is the company's first dedicated showroom.

It will become the flagship demonstration venue for the company's product range in Asia.

Inside the store are a number of zones:

+ The Gallery: a display of Meridian's compact products and organisational history.

+ The Crown Jewels: a display showcasing current and previous ground-breaking Meridian products.

+ The Meridian Experience: a theatre for technical demonstrations of Meriidian's home cinema products.

+ The Orangery: a home set-up demonstration room featuring flexible Meridian system configurations.

+ The Concierge Reception: an exclusive area where customers can discuss the details of their system and installation.

International retail design specialists, KVB Design, developed the concept for the new showroom.

