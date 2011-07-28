New from Maxell are two new designer headphone models: the Audio Wild, seen above in its choice of three finishes, and the Retro DJ, combining 'old school' looks with modern technology.

The £30 Audio Wild model is a closed-back over-ear design with full-size ear-cushions and a rubberised finish, said to be 'designed to be seen whilst the wearer roams through their very own Urban Jungle.'

It comes in three styles – Ice Blue, Soundbars and Racers – and uses a 40mm driver for maximum bass response. On sale now, it comes with a 1.2m cable and a 3.5mm-6.3mm jack adapter.

The Retro DJ headphones really do what it says on the box: at £50, they have a decidedly 'retro' DJ look, with a steel frame and leatherette headband and ear-cushions, in either black or white.

A 38mm drive unit is used, and again they come with a 1.2m cable and 3.5mm/6.3mm plugs.

• If you're in the market for a new pair of headphones, pick up a copy of our September 2011 issue which includes a 40+ headphone megatest.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook