Despite being formed in 2014, Master & Dynamic has built up quite a catalogue of headphones, including the MW50s we reviewed earlier this year, as well as several special editions, from a snake-printed design to ones inspired by Leica cameras.

Now the US brand has launched the MW50+, a pair of headphones that can switch between on-ear and over-ear forms.

The two pairs of supplied lambskin and memory foam earpads are magnetically attached to the earcup and are easily detachable.

The MW50+ model features the same technology as the MW50s, with custom 40mm beryllium drivers, a patented aluminium external antenna with a claimed 30m Bluetooth connectivity range (‘three times the industry standard’) and a 16-hour battery life.

They £369 MW50+s come in three finishes – silver metal and black leather, silver metal and brown leather, and all black. They are available to pre-order now, with shipping expected in the first week of June.

MORE:

Master & Dynamic MA770 wireless speaker hands-on review

Best wireless Bluetooth headphones 2018

True wireless earbuds

Best headphone deals 2018

Koss Porta Pro five-star headphone review