It's a Full HD set with built-in high-definition tuner for digital, terrestrial and cable TV reception. There's also an Ethernet connection, a side-mounted USB port, two HDMI inputs and 2 x 10W stereo speakers.

If equipped with the optional Loewe Network Mediaplayer, the TV can access music, digital photos and videos from a LAN home network. And the Ethernet connection also allows it to be linked to a Loewe Individual Mediacenter multiroom audio system.

The Connect 26in LED TV is available in three colours: gloss black, gloss white or chrome silver. It comes with a chrome table stand as standard, or you can choose the option of a floor stand or wall mount.

