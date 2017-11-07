Pricey, attractive TVs come to mind first when we think of German electronics brand Loewe – that’s down to its distinct-looking range of Bild tellies. But the company also currently produces a range of fairly pricey passive and active speakers – and now a-not-so-pricey wireless speaker: the Klang M1.​

The stainless steel housing is finished in either silver, graphite grey or rose gold, and it's fitted with a leather wrist (or tree branch).

Inside the chassis are two midrange speakers and two mid/bass passive radiators, as well as a rechargeable battery that promises 12 hours of life from a two-hour charge.

The alternative to wireless Bluetooth playback is wiring your device to the Klang M1’s 3.5mm input. A built-in mic allows for hands-free calling too, while owners of two M1s can pair them together in stereo mode.

The Klang M1 will be available in December for £169.

