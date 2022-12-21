LG A2 OLED TV price slashed at Best Buy to just $570

Here at What Hi-Fi?, we're big fans of LG OLEDs, but it's easy not to be as big a supporter of an OLED pricetag. Luckily, LG's A2 is now on a massive discount, bringing the price down $730 to $570 for the 48-inch model at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

We've reviewed (and loved) tons of other LG OLEDs, so while we haven't reviewed the A2 just yet, you can rest assured that this is a reputable brand, and we'd expect good things from this TV. If you're in the market for a budget-conscious OLED TV, this cheap LG OLED is worth a look.

Best Buy LG A2 OLED deal

48-inch A2 OLED: $1299 $570 at Best Buy

With 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and HDR support all present, plus all the smart functionality you could want, this OLED TV could be a great buy thanks to this recent price drop.

LG's OLED TVs are known across the world for their rich blacks, excellent image quality, and robust storehouse of modern smart features, and the A2 OLED from LG promises all this and more. With 4K resolution, HDR and Dolby Vision support, and powered by LG's a7 Gen5 processor things look extremely promising on paper.

Whether you're a gamer who wants HGiG or ALLM support or you're just a casual cable or movie fan, the LG A2 OLED has you covered.

Of course, no matter what you watch on the A2 you'll get to enjoy its OLED panel. And, given our experience of its pricier C2 and G2 siblings, we doubt you'll be disappointed. We'd expect deep rich blacks to be the order of the day and although it's unlikely to match the performance of those pricier LG OLEDs, for the money we think the A2 still deserves a shot.

If you're in the market for a new TV that's affordable but that also comes from a strong line of OLED TVs, then we think the A2 OLED is worth a look. It's already an entry-level set, but with this deal, you'll be able to pick up a 48-inch model for even less.

