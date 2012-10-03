Klipsch has revamped its Image One headphones and added its first Bluetooth model to the range.

An on-ear design, the wireless version uses Bluetooth A2DP and the aptX codec for lossless streaming. There's a built-in rechargeable battery good for up to 10 hours of music playback, and a wired connection is still possible using the supplied audio cable.

Sound is reproduced via a single KG150, 4cm full-range driver, with a frequency response of 16hZ to 23kHz.

Large controls are sited on the right earcup for controlling playlists, phone calls and volume.

Available in a black finish with brushed aluminium accents and a leather headband, the Klipsh Image One Bluetooth headphones cost £200 and are available now.

