JBL's stunning, five-star Xtreme 4 is enjoying its first major discount at Amazon

For deal hunters and lovers of Bluetooth speakers everywhere, we have big news: the five-star JBL Xtreme 4 is enjoying one of its first major discounts, falling from £330 to £293, a healthy drop of almost £40 at Amazon. That's a very fine price for a very fine (and very recent speaker), and one we would recommend snapping up before it evaporates into the metaphorical aether.

Bear in mind, though, that it isn't the only offer available for buyers seeking a new Bluetooth buddy. The JBL Xtreme 3 is still alive, kicking and discounted, dropping from its £300 RRP to just £199 at Richer Sounds. That's a drop we've seen before, but it's worth bearing in mind that you could make an even greater saving if you're willing to seek out an older speaker at a savvy price.

Best JBL Xtreme 3 and Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker deals

JBL Xtreme 4 was £330 now £293 at Amazon (save £37)

The Xtreme 4 took all that we loved about the Xtreme 3 and built on it to great effect, resulting in a Bluetooth boombox that sounds masterful no matter what you throw at it. This is the first major discount we've seen for the Xtreme 4 and the lowest it's been on our watch, meaning you'll be getting the best price possible on what is still a very fresh, up-to-date unit. Lowest price on blue finish.

Read our JBL Xtreme 4 review

JBL Xtreme 3 was £300 now £199 at Richer Sounds (save £101)

This isn't quite the lowest we've seen the JBL Xtreme 3, but it's still a superb discount of more than £100 off one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers. The Xtreme 3 has been the best model available at its size and price since it launched in 2021, with a newer iteration and a few more birthdays helping to lower its price tag considerably. Deal on black finish.

Read our JBL Xtreme 3 review

The JBL Xtreme 4 may look and feel similar to the outgoing third-gen unit, with the same driver set-up of having two 70mm woofers and twin 20mm tweeters sitting behind the grille and twin passive radiators housed at either end, but key upgrades have taken it to new heights.

Features-wise, the fourth-gen speaker now offers 24 hours of battery life, bettering the 15 hours of the third-gen model by quite some margin. A new Playtime Boost tool will give you 6 extra hours of life if you're careful, while AI-powered Sound Boost helps the speaker maintain its audio quality at low volumes. Auracast support is new, too, replacing the PartyBoost feature of the third-gen model and allowing you to connect multiple compatible JBL units simultaneously.

Sonically, the Xtreme 4 is a genuine showstopper. Rival speakers can often manage to convey weight, punch and power to their presentation, but what the fourth-gen Xtreme 4 does is showcase a cohesive, three-dimensional approach that never omits the finer details. As our review makes clear, "for such a chunky speaker it produces a fantastically refined sound", conveying a "wonderfully clear and consistent sound across tracks" that wows no matter what you feed it.

Should you save even more money and opt for the Xtreme 3, though? Our investigation into which JBL speaker you should buy will give you the full details, but we can tell you that the five-star Xtreme 3 offers solid battery life, an outstanding IP67 rating, PartyBoost capabilities and mobile device charging, all while pumping out audio that blends captivating dynamics with detail and insight. Not bad for more than £100 off.

Whichever you choose, you're getting a superb deal at a superb time. With the sunshine finally emerging, a burly JBL companion could really make your summer go with a boom. Head over to Amazon if you're interested in the Xtreme 4 or Richer Sounds for the older Xtreme 3.

