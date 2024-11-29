The JBL Xtreme 4 is a Product of the Year-winning Bluetooth speaker at its lowest price on Black Friday – £100 off!

For deal hunters looking for their next Bluetooth speaker on Black Friday, this is the place to be: the 2024 What-Hi-Fi? Product of the Year-winning JBL Xtreme 4 is enjoying its biggest discount ever, collapsing from £330 to just £230, a mega drop of £100 at Amazon. That's a stunning price for a spectacular (and recent) model, and we would recommend snapping it up if you're seeking arguably the best Bluetooth speaker around today.

Best JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker deal

JBL Xtreme 4 was £330 now £230 at Amazon (save £100)

The JBL Xtreme 4 took all that we loved about the Xtreme 3 and built on it to great effect, resulting in an Award-winning Bluetooth boombox that sounds masterful no matter what you throw at it. This is the lowest price for the Xtreme 4 we've seen thus far, meaning you'll be getting the best price possible on a very fresh, up-to-date unit.

What Hi-Fi? 2024 Product of the Year



Price check: £235 at John Lewis

The 2024 Product of the Year-winning JBL Xtreme 4 may look and feel similar to the outgoing third-gen unit, with the same driver set-up of having two 70mm woofers and twin 20mm tweeters sitting behind the grille and twin passive radiators housed at either end, but key upgrades have taken it to new heights.

Features-wise, the fourth-gen speaker now offers 24 hours of battery life, bettering the 15 hours of the third-gen model by quite some margin. A new Playtime Boost tool will give you 6 extra hours of life if you're careful, while AI-powered Sound Boost helps the speaker maintain its audio quality at low volumes. Auracast support is new, too, replacing the PartyBoost feature of the third-gen model and allowing you to connect multiple compatible JBL units simultaneously.

Sonically, the Xtreme 4 is a genuine showstopper. Rival speakers can often manage to convey weight, punch and power to their presentation, but what the fourth-gen Xtreme 4 does is showcase a cohesive, three-dimensional approach that never omits the finer details. As our review makes clear, "for such a chunky speaker it produces a fantastically refined sound", conveying a "wonderfully clear and consistent sound across tracks" that wows no matter what you feed it.

Whichever retailer you pick, you're getting a superb deal at the ideal time, especially if you're headed to uni or even back to school. Head over to Amazon before JBL changes its mind!

