Jabra-cadabra! Grab these heavily slashed earbuds before their final vanishing act this Prime Day

There are so many wireless earbuds currently on the market that it can be tough to know when to start. Thanks to Prime Day, that choice might have been made a good deal easier.

Jabra earbuds are currently experiencing huge discounts across their wireless range, so this is the time to act, especially given the recent news that Jabra will be shutting down production of its wireless earbuds and headphones for good. That makes the models listed below collector's items, essentially.

We've shortlisted five great models below that are discounted as part of Prime Day, with some of the discounts dropping prices by over 50 per cent.

5 best Jabra wireless earbuds Prime Day deals

Jabra Elite 10 was £230 now £142 at Amazon (save £88) Even with their second-gen update arriving on the scene recently, the first Jabra Elite 10 remain some of the most refined and powerful buds that Jabra has ever made. Packed with highly-performing features, including flagship noise-cancelling, head-tracking spatial audio and an exceptional build, these are earbuds designed to compete with the very best.

Jabra Elite 4 Active was £120 now £70 at Amazon (save £50)

Small and light to wear and vibrant to listen to, the Elite 4 Active are a great choice for when you need a pair of robust, well-made and listenable buds that can be used every day or as part of your workout set-up. And that discount? It's a whopper!

Read our Jabra Elite 4 Active review

Jabra Elite 7 Pro was £200 now £132 at Amazon (save £68)

If you just want a pair of solid earbuds to take anywhere and put through anything, the Pro must be on your list. With a rich sound, long battery life, loads of voice assistants, improved voice calls and, of course, hybrid ANC, the heavily discounted 7 Pro are truly professional.

Jabra Elite 8 Active was £200 now £123 at Amazon (save £67)

We haven't actually tested the Elite 8 Active ourselves for the purposes of an actual review, but we can say with confidence that they're just as rugged, durable and dependable as the rest of the buds in the Danish brand's range, if not more so. They're also packed with features, including noise cancelling, spatial audio and Dolby Audio, as well as 32 hours of charge time from the case.

Jabra Elite 4 was £100 now £42 at Amazon (save £58)

We haven't tested the Elite 4, but we have tried out the Elite 4 Active (above) and found them to be a very competent pair of performers indeed. Once again, the Elite 4 go big on features, serving up Bluetooth Multipoint, ANC, fast charging, 28 hours of total battery life and fast pairing for Android devices. The little buds that could do it all...

