Jabra's new wireless earbuds can stream spatial audio from practically any source

It seems like just yesterday that Jabra was introducing the world to its flagship Elite 10 and fitness-focused Elite Active 8 wireless earbuds, but time waits for no tech brand.

Both of the preceding pairs have received second-generation sequels – the Elite 10 gen 2 and the Elite Active 8 gen 2 – with both hoping to stand out from the crowd thanks to their novel inclusion of the world's first LE Audio smart case. The smart case can be used as a Bluetooth transmitter: use its USB-C or 3.5mm connector to connect to sources as varied as gym treadmills, an airplane's entertainment system, and laptops, and you'll be able to stream audio wirelessly. The case also grants spatial audio streaming from pretty much any source in the same way thanks to an integrated chip. With lower latency, Jabra promises not only a more integrated, versatile system but also better audio and video synchronisation.

That's the big unique selling point for both pairs, but it's only the tip of the iceberg in terms of features. Most of the sonic improvements seem to be related to spatial sound, with the Elite 10 gen 2 and the Elite Active 8 gen 2 offering improved spatial audio powered by Dolby, with only the flagship Elite buds offering full support for Dolby Atmos tracks and Dolby Head Tracking.

Noise cancelling has been bolstered for both models, too. Jabra promises ANC that's up to twice as strong for the second-gen Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 over the previous iterations. Battery life remains unchanged: the Elite 8 Active gen 2 offer a total of 32 hours of playtime with the case (ANC on), while the Elite 10 gen 2 offer 27 hours total (ANC on). Thanks to six microphones and noise-reduction algorithms in both pairs, the new duo also aim for clearer, less noisy voice calls.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Given that these are two pairs of wireless earbuds designed for rather different tasks, aspects of design and overall form factor vary from one to the other. The sport-focused Elite 8 Active gen 2 aim for a deeper, more secure fit aided by Jabra's grippy in-ear materials, while the less intrusive, more open design of the Elite 10 gen 2 strives for comfort over longer periods.

The Elite 8 Active boast an outstanding water and dustproof rating of IP68, bettering the respectable IP57 rating of the new flagship debutantes. Both sets do, however, offer Bluetooth Multipoint for connecting to multiple sources simultaneously, and both bring Swift Pair for Windows 11, Google Fast Pair and Spotify Tap to the party.

The sporty Jabra Elite 8 Active gen 2 are available in navy, black, coral or olive colourways at a price of £230 / €229 / $229. The flagship Habra Elite 10 gen 2 are available in titanium black, gloss black, cocoa, denim blue and soft white, priced at £260 / €279 / $279.

