I've covered 11 Prime Day sales – these are the 4 deals I'd genuinely buy myself

While tracking Prime Days (and Black Fridays, for that matter) is hardly a highlight of my tech journalist career, I do at least get a kick out of recommending readers gear that I know is good during this time. If you buy something I've advocated, instead of something that is potentially rubbish or at least not as good, that is my job done... and I can go back to listening to and writing about audio and AV technology in a more enjoyable manner!

Today is the final day of Amazon's autumn Prime Day sale, and in the past 36 hours I have spent 10 or so of them trawling the retailer – and others – for the best prices on the best products. My colleagues have curated a long list of the best Prime Day October deals live, but below are my four favourites; ones I would personally put in my Amazon basket if I was indeed wanting for a new TV, soundbar, desktop audio system or pair of wireless headphones.

Sonos Ray was £279 now £142 at Amazon (save £137)

Sure, if I was looking to spend big and really soup up my TV viewing at home I'd look to a premium Dolby Atmos soundbar like the Sonos Arc, or a speaker package system. But for simply boosting a TV's innately poor sound volume and quality, easily, affordably and without having to rearrange a room, Sonos's smallest and cheapest soundbar is just the ticket. The four-star bar doesn't have heaps of bass – understandable for its compact size – but it serves up excellent vocal clarity and room-filling projection, and is a bargain now for Prime Day. Read our Sonos Ray review



Astell & Kern Acro CA1000 headphone amp/music player was £1999 now £549 at Amazon (save £1450)

I wouldn't typically recommend a product I've never tested, but I've been a user and big fan of Astell & Kern's music players, love head-fi gear in general, and, well, this heavily knocked down price (£50 cheaper than a recently listed price, but £1450 less than its 2022 launch price) is intriguing, to say the least. In a nutshell, the Acro CA1000 is a Bluetooth headphone amp and music player combined, offering a complete all-in-one desktop system for wired headphones.

Read more about the CA1000 here

See our editors' picks of the best Amazon Prime Day in October deals on TVs, hi-fi, home cinema and audio