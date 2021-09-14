iPhone 13 and AirPods 3? Here's what to expect from today's Apple's event

It's iPhone day! Apple is holding an event later today at which it is expected to announce the iPhone 13 range, as well as a new generation of wireless earbuds i.e the AirPods 3.

The iPhone 13 range is expected to closely resemble the iPhone 12 family in terms of looks, but there will be some important spec differences. Like the iPhone 12, we're expecting four variants (iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max), with the same-sized screens (6.1, 5.4, 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively).

But these screens should be 120Hz – double the refresh rate of the iPhone 12 handsets. Which should make them more adept at rendering fast-moving content.

The phones should feature the new A15 Bionic processor, boast longer battery life, and include new camera tech. Storage is also expected to be given a bump – the 64GB model is set to be replaced by an entry-level 128GB. Leaks point to other options being 256GB and 512GB for the 13 and 13 Mini, while the Pro and Pro Max are likely to get a 1TB model.

We're also expecting the third-generation of AirPods to launch alongside the new phones. One analyst believes the AirPods 2 (2019) will remain on sale – Apple could either cut their price (and sell the third-gen for the same price as the second-gen currently sell for) or make the third-gen model more expensive.

The AirPods 3 are expected to have a new design that resembles the AirPods Pro, with shorter stems on the earbuds. They're not expected to have active noise cancelling (ANC) – that will remain the preserve of the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. The new AirPods are expected to only ship with a wireless case (the current model comes with a choice of wireless or wired).

Also, with rumours of a new iPad Mini 6 and iPad 9 (2021) circulating, could we even see a couple of new tablets make an appearance?

The Apple event (called 'California Streaming') kicks off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 3am AEST. Stay tuned for all the news as it happens.

