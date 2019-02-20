Ionic Sound System: the world’s first speaker system made from sand

Following its introduction of the world’s first speakers 3D printed from a wooden composite, Czech design studio Deeptime has today unveiled the first commercially available audio system made from sand. Yes, sand.

The limited edition Ionic Sound System comprises two passive satellite speakers and an active subwoofer. But if you’re picturing structurally-questionable, beach-coloured units, let the sea wash over that image in your mind. Instead, the unusual horn-like speakers and rock-imitating subwoofer have black grainy textures.

Primarily made using industrial 3D printing, the Ionic has been possible thanks to Deeptime’s own technological process, which turns sand prints into apparently airtight and resonance-free builds, using custom made hardeners and pigments, that Deeptime says mimics sandstone and is acoustic friendly.

The 80-watt system – a Deeptime creation through and through, from electronics to connectors – has been designed by company founders Martin Hreben and Ondrej Chotovinsky, who drew from their industrial design experience in the automative industry.

Behind the sand is a power supply, Class D amplifier, DAC module and control board with an aptX/AAC Bluetooth chipset.

Deeptime has been selected by the High End Society to exhibit as a newcomer brand for the Munich High End Show in May, so we expect to clap eyes on these bizarre creations then.

MORE: The Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2019 preview