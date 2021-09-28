Ikea and Sonos’ new Symfonisk lamp is finally official

Ikea and Sonos have announced the second-generation Symfonisk table lamp speaker, which promises "new acoustic architecture" and a revamped design with a choice of shades.

The lamp base will be sold separately this time around. As predicted, customers can add a glass or mesh fabric shade. The base and the shades are available in either black or white, so you can mix and match.

Just like the original Symfonisk lamp speaker, the new version will support both Apple AirPlay 2 and Sonos multi-room audio. Unlike the original, it has a "custom waveguide" that is said to create "a wider and more room-filling sound", regardless of where you place it.

Ikea is also keen to point out that the newer model “supports a broader range of light bulbs thanks to the added E26 / E27 socket.” Lastly, the controls have been shifted onto the lamp itself, as the newly-designed base no longer has a foot section.

The new Symfonisk lamp (not to be confused with the Symfonisk Picture Frame) will be available in Ikea’s US stores and “select markets in Europe" from 12th October. It’ll hit other Ikea markets next year, apparently.

The lamp base will set you back $140 (around £105, AU$200). The glass lampshade is priced at $39 (around £30, AU$55) and the fabric shade is $29 (around £25, AU$40). That puts a complete lamp at either $179 or $189, depending on the shade.

Out of your budget? The original Symfonisk lamp speaker, which we liked a lot, is currently on sale for £150 / $150.

