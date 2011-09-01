Creative was making MP3 players before iPods existed, and it continues to release intriguing Apple alternatives - the latest being the Zen X-Fi 3, which packs a ton of features into a 45g package.

The Zen X-Fi 3 has strong music format support, which ranges from Apple iTunes (AAC) to lossless FLAC files, plus MP3, WMA, WAV and Audible 4/Audible AAX.

There's also video support for WMV9, MPEG-4 and AVI files (DivX4/5), though with only a 2in TFT screen, we suspect you may use the Creative Zen X-Fi3 as more of a video transport device (it has a video out) than a player for lengthy video viewing.

The player also packs in an FM radio (with 32 presets) and a voice recorder.

The Zen X-Fi3 measures a compact 6.5x4.5x1.2cm. It will come in 8GB (£90) and 16GB (£110) versions; its MicroSD card slot offers further storage options.

Both Creative Zen-XFi3 players will be available in October - we plan to review them as soon as possible.

