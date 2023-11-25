I review hi-fi for a living and these are my top 10 Black Friday deals for every audio category

I've been reviewing hi-fi and audio products for over a decade now, and while there are some excellent products on discounts available this week, I can totally understand why you'd get lost in the sea of Black Friday deals getting thrown at you every second. Maybe you've perused our lengthy, up-to-date guides to the best hi-fi deals or the best headphones deals already, but there's just too much choice, isn't there?

To help cut through all that noise, I've picked my top 10 deals out of all the hi-fi and audio deals available now – one for every audio category. These are the best deals that not only represent great value for the significant discount, but are also some of the most exciting and great-sounding products I've come across. All products listed below have been tested and reviewed by the What Hi-Fi? team and have received five-star ratings too, so you can be guaranteed you're getting our genuine recommendation.

So if you're after just one specific hi-fi product and want to know what's the best deal you can get, scroll down and check out the curated list below. Happy shopping!

Stereo speakers (bookshelf)

Stereo speakers (floorstander)

Dali Oberon 5 floorstanders was £799 now £599 at Peter Tyson (save £200)

You can save 25% on these former Award winners, making them incredible value for anyone looking for entertaining and informative floorstanders for a small to mid-size room. In our five-star Dali Oberon 5 review, we praised the speakers' "dynamic subtlety, rhythmic precision and sheer transparency". Great value this Black Friday. Deal is also available at Amazon

Stereo amplifier

NAD D 3020 V2 was £399 now £329 at Sevenoaks (save £70)

A compact, unique, delightful amplifier based on a classic favourite, with ample connections (phono stage, digital inputs, Bluetooth, headphone jack). An enthusiastic performer that's brilliant with timing and dynamics, it's perfect for those who want a tiny-but-mighty system that will fit into the smallest room or on a desk for the home office. Deal also available at Amazon UK

Turntable

Technics SL1500C was £1099 now £899 at Richer Sounds (save £200)

This Award-winning Technics is one of the best sounding, fuss-free direct drive record players we've heard for around a grand. While the official RRP has shot up to £1099 in recent months, this huge £200 saving on the white finish is the best deal it's had yet. Don't miss this one!

What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2023



Deal also at AV.com and Peter Tyson (white finish only)

Music streamer

WiiM Pro Plus was £219 now £175 at Amazon (save £44)

The best music streamer for an ultra-budget price just got even cheaper. The dinky WiiM Pro Plus is a talented all-rounder that will add streaming powers to any system, it's easy to use and has a well-laid-out app – and it sounds entertaining for the price too. Snap it up while discounts last.

Five stars

Portable DAC

AudioQuest DragonFly Red was £199 now £129 at Richer Sounds (save £70 with VIP)

If your budget can't stretch to the Cobalt, don't worry: the step-down but equally excellent DragonFly Red USB DAC will offer a significant sonic upgrade to your laptop-based music at an even better value than before. Sign up for a VIP account (it's free and easy) and save yourself an extra £20 off the previous £149 deal price. Five stars



Price check: £149 @ Amazon

Streaming amplifier

All-in-one music system

Naim Mu-so 2 was £1149 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £250)

Despite growing competition, the second generation of the Naim Mu-so holds its own against an ever-expanding array of wireless speakers and streaming systems. Featuring a stunning all-in-one design, the Mu-so 2 offers rich, powerful sound, comprehensive features and a user-friendly app. If you’re looking for a single, capable unit to handle all things audio (and some TV), then this huge saving on a brilliant product is worth exploring. Five stars



Deal also at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson

Wireless headphones

Focal Bathys was £699 now £599 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

These exceptional five-star over-ears are some of the finest we've tested in a long while, and while they might be relatively high-end in terms of price, that official retail figure is more than justified. Now at £100 off, the Bathys make an even stronger case for themselves, so you can enjoy that compelling, spacious sound safe in the knowledge that you've nabbed a cracking deal. Result. Five stars



Deal also at Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson and Premium Sound.

Wired headphones

RØDE NTH-100 was £150 now £69 at Amazon (save £81)

Be as critical or as casual in your listening as you like – the Røde NTH-100 will put you fully in the picture with their revealing sound. If you want budget closed-back over-ears, these are outstanding value even at their original price, so this knockdown deal price is even better. Hurry while stocks last!

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

