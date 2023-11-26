I’m a hi-fi expert and these three systems deliver stunning value in the Cyber Monday sales

I’ve been writing about and reviewing hi-fi kit (and home cinema) for well over a decade and never has convenience been higher on the list of people’s priorities.

Of course, in an ideal world, if you were looking to build a high-quality hi-fi system, I’d recommend you strip everything down into individual boxes to give you the best performance possible.

But I also realise that for a lot of people that isn’t realistic. Speaking from my own experience I barely have room to swing a cat in my living room, never mind fire up four of five different hi-fi separates.

And this is why in the last couple of days, as we head into Cyber Monday, I’ve been paying particular attention to deals on all-in-one systems. And I’m pleased to report that there are some sensational deals to be had, four of which I’ve highlighted below.

Audiolab Omnia

(Image credit: Future)

Now, we thought the Audiolab Omnia was “a very capable and well-specced just-add-speakers system” when we reviewed it. At the time it cost £1599 and it received a very positive four-star review. Fast forward almost twelve months and the same box of tricks can be yours for half price!

Not only does it have a competitive array of streaming abilities (powered by DTS Play-Fi technology), the Audiolab also has a CD player built-in; handy if you have a stack of shiny discs gathering dust at home. Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music and Deezer are all catered for too.

Audiolab Omnia was £1599 now £799 at Peter Tyson (save £800)

The Audiolab Omnia is extremely easy to listen to, and we can imagine many being more than content with its smooth, pleasant presentation. If you’re after a high-performing CD-and-streaming system with all the bells and whistles you can think of, this Audiolab is well worth considering, especially now that its price has been slashed multiple times. Four stars

Cambirdge Audio Evo 75

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

This is another streaming all-in-one that needs speakers added, but it’s also a serious piece of kit with an equally serious discount. Tested at £1799, this five-star sensation has had its price slashed to £1099.

The Cambridge Audio Evo 75 packs in 75W per channel of amplification, an array of analogue and digital connections to connect your kit, including optical and HDMI ARC, plus all the streaming smarts you could wish for, including support for Tidal Connect, and aptX HD Bluetooth.

Cambridge Audio Evo 75 was £1799 now £1099 at Richer Sounds (save £700)

A talented box packed with streaming smarts and physical connectivity, the Evo 75 looks appealing and sounds exciting. Partner it with a good pair of speakers and you've got an excellent, modern streaming system – and at even better value with this mega saving. Five stars

KEF LSX II

(Image credit: KEF)

While the Audiolab and Cambridge Audio both require speakers (think around the level of the excellent Dali Oberon 5), my third entry already has that covered. For those looking for complete versatility from their all-in-one streaming system, then it’s hard to look past the stunning KEF LSX II.

This KEF set-up looks stunning but it has the substance to back up the style too. The company's own W2 wireless streaming platform lies at the beating heart of this system and delivers multiple streaming options, from Amazon Music to AirPlay 2. Sonically, you get “an engaging, refined performance… with excellent imaging and dynamics.” And now you can make a £300 saving.