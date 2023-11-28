I just knew the Cyber Monday deals would linger – here are my 15 favourites still live

As I'm sure is true for many of us, I spent a fair bit in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales – but I'd have bet all my purchases on many of the best Cyber Monday deals carrying into today. Why? Because I've covered years of these sales and know that plenty of retailers tend to leave some of their deals lingering for another day or so. Considering these annual sales get longer each year, I was sure it'd be the case.

And hey, I wouldn't have lost that bet or my purchases! While five of my top 20 deals are now gone – either due to no stock or price rises – 15 of them are still alive and kicking this Tuesday morning. In case you forgot all about the past week's sales or still have a hunger for bagging a tech bargain, I've listed them below.

There are speakers, streaming systems, earbuds and headphones, Dolby Atmos soundbars, AVRs and 4K OLED TVs, all of which are five-star products, collectively tried, tested and rubber-stamped by the expert What Hi-Fi? reviews team (which includes myself). Some are even newly crowned What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winners...

My pick of the best Cyber Monday deals still live

Sony WF-C700 was £99 now £75 at Amazon (save £25)

Our Product of the Year in the wireless headphones category, the WF-C700 are the best budget noise-cancelling wireless earbuds on the market – and that's before a 25% discount for Cyber Monday. We thought this deal would be popular, and we were right – only the pastel green colourway remains. What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

KEF LSX II was £1199 now £899 at Amazon (save £300)

This wireless system is a fantastic option if you want everything packed into two compact boxes – source (streaming), amplification and, of course, speakers! I've spotted this system floating around the £999 mark now and again, but this extra £100 off is the best discount I've seen yet. A great-sounding – and, if you like, colourful – speaker system. No wonder it's now out of stock at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 Winner

Focal Elegia was £799 now £349 at Sevenoaks (save £450)

I'm astonished that this calibre of wired over-ear headphone is enjoying such a massive discount, so this could mean that the Focal Elegia, which are now a few years old, are nearing the end of their lifespan. If you're looking for serious-sounding wired over-ears at a not-so-serious price, I wouldn't hesitate to snap these up. Four stars

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock was £65 now £32 at Amazon (save £23)

The regular Echo Dot may only be £22 in the Cyber Monday sale, but I think an extra tenner is worth paying for the extra, useful functionality of seeing the time displayed. In our five-star Echo Dot with Clock review, we called it "the best-sounding and most useful such smart speaker Amazon has designed so far". This 50% deal is expected to end later today. Five stars

Sonos Arc was 899 now £649 at Amazon (save £250)

I almost can't believe this – Sonos's premium soundbar has dropped a further £19 since Cyber Monday officially ended. £668 was already a sensational price, so now I'd be absolutely pouncing if this is on your wishlist. And why wouldn't it be? The three-time What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Sonos Arc delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and wi-fi connectivity for easy integration with other Sonos products and music streaming. Five stars

Sonos Beam Gen 2 was £499 now £378 at Amazon (save £121)

Another highlight of Black Friday and Cyber Monday! Sonos's impressive Dolby Atmos soundbar is a top-notch performer, especially at this heavily discounted price, which has fallen again in recent hours... OK, only by one pound! The Sonos Beam 2 has HDMI eARC, is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and, most importantly, sounds brilliant for the size and price. What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

LG OLED42C3 OLED TV was £1499 now £899 (save £450)

The 42-inch C3 dropped to such a seriously good price, I'm (pleasantly) surprised it is still here. This is simply the best TV available at this size, both in terms of picture performance and features. The sound lets it down somewhat (TV speakers are never overly impressive), but this discount hopefully leaves a little money for a soundbar.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 was £599 now £449 at Sevenoaks (save £150)

These new B&Ws are the best-performing speakers under £600, and now you can save £150 on them thanks to this exclusive Sevenoaks deal. In our five-star B&W 607 S3 review, we called them "entertaining in spades" and "a delight". And I can now confidently add that they're exceptional value too. What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 was £250 now £199 at Peter Tyson (save £51) + free 5m QED speaker cable

Our favourite entry-level speakers now come with a significant and very welcome £50 discount for Cyber Monday, plus a free speaker cable to help you on your way to building your first hi-fi system. The Elac Debut B5.2 are simply the best performers at this price, ideal as anyone's first pair. What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Cambridge Audio Evo 75 was £1799 now £1099 at Richer Sounds (save £700)

It feels like just yesterday that I reviewed – and was immediately impressed by – this streaming amplifier. It was actually a few years ago now, but it remains seriously good to this day – not least at this Cyber Monday price. A talented box packed with streaming smarts and physical connectivity, the Evo 75 looks appealing and sounds exciting. Partner it with a good pair of speakers and you've got an excellent, modern streaming system. Five stars

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II was £280 now £173.41 at OnBuy (save £106.59)

The Bose QC Earbuds II might be on the way out due to the arrival of the new £259 QuietComfort Ultra, but they remain a stellar five-star pair thanks to their bold, detailed, dynamic sonic presentation, excellent noise cancellation and comfortable design. This is the best price I've ever seen on these wonderful all-rounders; I couldn't recommend them enough at £174. Five stars

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 was £899 now £399 at Peter Tyson (save £500)

I admit, I thought this might've been a price typo at first – what a huge discount! B&W's first Dolby Atmos soundbar is a sleek, standalone system that delivers 3.1.2 channels of audio from a single bar and also offers streaming via AirPlay 2, aptX Adaptive Bluetooth and Spotify Connect. The Panorama 3 isn't perfect (we've heard clearer midranges), but if you can't afford the Sonos Arc above, trust me when I say you'll get your money's worth here. Four stars

Sony XR-55A80L OLED was £2399 now £1389 (save £1010)

The best TV of 2023, the Sony A80L uses standard OLED technology to amazing effect, delivering a picture that balances the spectacular with the cinematically subtle with absolute aplomb. It sounds good by TV standards, too, and has a solid gaming feature set. My pick if you can afford it, otherwise last year's flagship LG G2 OLED is just £1199.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner