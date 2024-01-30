Hurry! Grab these 13 amazing TV, hi-fi and home cinema deals before the January sales end

January has certainly been an eventful month, with all the news coming from CES giving us an insight into what we can expect for the rest of 2024. However, with all the excitement of new TV, hi-fi and home cinema announcements, there have been plenty of tempting offers in the January sales that might have slipped by unnoticed.

Fear not, as we've found the best deals on OLED TVs, five-star hi-fi and practically every component you'd need for your home cinema set-up. Practically every product on this list has been tested by our team of experts, with full reviews of each product available.

Be quick though, as the sales are set to end tomorrow, so don't hesitate.

January's best TV deals

With loads of the latest 2024 TVs announced from the likes of Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Philips, Hisense and TCL, now is the ideal time to start looking at 2023 models, as they will begin to get heavily discounted. We've found deals on some of the very best OLED TVs, including sets that use the latest brightness-boosting MLA and QD-OLED panels.

With the upcoming 2024 models from Samsung and LG looking eerily similar to the current versions, we'd recommend jumping on one of these deals if you don't need a TV with the latest model number.

LG OLED42C3 OLED TV £1499 £849 at Sevenoaks (save £650)

The 42-inch LG C3 has finally dropped to the price we've been waiting for, thanks to this deal at Sevenoaks. It's a brilliant gaming TV, although its sound performance could be better, which is why we'd recommend pairing it with a soundbar.

Use code GDSAVE50 for the full savings.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Panasonic TX-55MZ1500B OLED TV £1899 £1499 at Richer Sounds (save £400)

We've tested the 65-inch variant of this TV and were blown away by its performance. Our biggest reservation was its price, as it was a fair bit more expensive than its competitors. If you're willing to step down to the 55-inch model, though, then this deal negates our primary concern; just be sure to sign up for Richer Sounds' VIP programme for free to get the best price.

Samsung QE65S95C QD-OLED TV £3599 £1799 at Richer Sounds (save £1800)

Could this be the best deal on a QD-OLED TV around? Saving nearly two grand on the latest OLED screen tech is nothing to be sniffed at, and while we wish the S95C was a touch more subtle, this is a great deal on a flagship 65-inch OLED TV. Just be sure to use RSTV300 to get the best price.

LG OLED65G3 MLA-OLED TV £3499 £1789 at Sevenoaks (save £1710)

Perhaps you'd prefer the other brightness-boosting OLED tech? We certainly approve of the LG G3; a formidable OLED TV that dazzles with its high brightness, yet remains controlled and nuanced when needed. Much like the C3, it doesn't sound great, but that can be remedied with a soundbar. Be sure to use codes GD10PC and GDSAVE100 for the full savings.

January's best audio and hi-fi deals

It's not just TVs that are enjoying some major discounts as January heads to its climactic close. There are audio and hi-fi deals aplenty from major retailers such as Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson, and we've scoured the internet to find you the ones we think you'll love the most.

Almost every one of these products has been tried and tested by our team of reviewers, so you can trust that we're not simply selling low-quality items with which we have very little first-hand experience. Let's get to it!

KEF LS50 Meta was £1199 now £899 at Richer Sounds (save £300)

Delivering class-leading sound for less than a grand, the KEF LS50 Meta are sensational five-star speakers and brilliant all-rounders. If you can afford them, buy them, especially when a great deal rolls around.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Deal also at Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks

iFi Audio Zen DAC V2 was £199 now £169 at Sevenoaks (save £20)

We tested the five-star iFi Audio Zen V2 at £159, but since then, prices have risen substantially, leaving many retailers and distributors offering an official retail price of £199 for the five-star unit. The January sales period has knocked a chunk off of this figure, and while £20 may not seem like a lot, it's more than worth it for what is, after all, a 2023 What Hi-Fi? Award winner. Sign up to Richer Sounds' VIP members' club (it's free) to get the best deal.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner.

Deal also at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson

Focal Elegia was £799 now £349 at Sevenoaks (save £450)

We're still astonished that a pair of headphones is enjoying such a massive discount, so this could mean that the Elegia, which are now a few years old, are nearing the end of their lifespan. If that's the case, it could be time to snap up a pair of the Focal Elegia at the lowest price they've ever been, and probably the lowest price they ever will be.

Audiolab 6000A Play was £849 now £649 at Richer Sounds (save £200) The 6000A Play was released a few years ago back in 2020, and it's just starting to really benefit from its somewhat advanced years. We tested the very fine streaming system at £799, but official retail prices can often rise to £849, meaning this reduction to £695 is worth considering. If you want a no-fuss streamer with a clear, articulate listen and loads of features, now's the time to grab one.

January's best home cinema deals

Rounding things off with home cinema deals, there are some great savings to be found on projectors, AVRs, speaker packages and even soundbars. Richer Sounds, Hugh's and Sevenoaks are home to some excellent sales right now, meaning you can kit your home cinema out for less.

We've tested each and every product featured here too, with full reviews carried out by our expert team. This means you'll get the benefit of getting the What Hi-Fi? seal of approval on all of these key components of your home cinema.

Denon AVR-X2800H AVR £869 £549 at Richer Sounds (save £320)

Denon's mid-range home cinema amplifier packs solid, weighty and rich sound with tons of sought-after features. With excellent connectivity and support for Dolby Atmos audio, the Denon is one of the best AVRs around for the money, and at this price, its an even better deal. While we do love the Sony TA-AN1000, that is currently much more expensive, making the Denon a better buy at this moment. Just be sure to sign up for the Richer Sounds VIP programme to get the best deal.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sony VPL-XW5000ES 4K laser projector £5999 £4999 at Sevenoaks (save £1000)

Sony's landmark projector remains one of our favourites on the market currently. At the time, it was the cheapest native 4K laser projector on the market, and while it still may be a pricey unit, the performance alone is worth it.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Q Acoustics 3050i cinema pack £1349 £1016 at Sevenoaks (save £333)

An excellent set of budget home cinema speakers and former Award winner, the 3050i cinema pack is a great deal at this price. We described it as "snappy, detailed and musical" in our review, as well as complimenting the powerful bass it can produce. We've seen newer models replace it in recent years, however, this is still a top-tier choice if you're looking for a full 5.1 surround sound system.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £719 at Hughs (save £180)

The three-time What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Sonos Arc delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and wi-fi connectivity for easy integration with other Sonos products and music streaming. It's still one of our favourite options on the market, and with £180 knocked off the asking price, it's an easy recommendation.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

