How to get the best Amazon Spring Deal Days bargains without paying for Amazon Prime

The economy might be starting to recover, but it's like an oil tanker turning around. Chances are, like most people, you're still feeling the pinch. Which makes news of Amazon's next sale very welcome.

Amazon Spring Deal Days 2024 takes place from 20-25th March, and will offer discounts on all kinds of AV products like TVs, smart speakers, headphones, soundbars and more. The catch? You'll need Amazon Prime membership to be eligible for the deals.

If you can't afford – or don't want to pay for – the £8.99-a-month fee, you can sign-up for the Prime free trial. You're perfectly within your rights to get in, fill your boots with discounted products, then cancel your trial without ever having paid for it. In many ways, it's the perfect crime (or would be, if it was a crime, which it isn't).

