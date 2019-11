Hi-Fi Corner in Edinburgh has contacted us with these latest offers, while stocks last:

• 12% off all Sonos products and free delivery with the discount code 'Sonos12' when ordered online from www.hificorner.com

• Sony KDL-46HX903 £1999 + five-year warranty

• Sony KDL-60LX903 £3599 + five-year warranty

• Arcam Solo Mini £549 + two-year warranty

• Arcam IR dock £139 + two-year warranty

• Grado SR60i headphones £88.96

