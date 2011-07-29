Back in 1931, Loewe held its first public demo of electronic film transmission at the Berlin Radio Show (now known as IFA, Europe's biggest consumer technology event).

To celebrate the company's 80th anniversary this year, Loewe UK has lined up three special offers:

• Purchase any TV from the Loewe Connect or Individual ranges with a screen size of 40in or above and you'll receive a free 22in Connect TV worth up to £825. Offer period is August 1st to October 31st 2011, while stocks last.

• Purchase a limited edition Individual TV with upgraded glass contrast filter panel and you'll get a free Individual Stereospeaker and table stand worth up to £550. Offer period is August 1st to October 31st 2011, while stocks last.

• For a limited period, all Loewe televisions of 32in and above are supplied with a free five-year warranty. Offer period is August 1st to December 31st 2011.

