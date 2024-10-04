Holy home cinema deal! This Award-winning Wharfedale speaker package is now just £249

Now here's a home cinema deal worth getting excited about, and it's got nothing to do with Amazon's Big Deal Days.

The deal in question is on the Award-winning Wharfedale DX-2 speaker package, which is currently available for just £249 at Peter Tyson.

That's five speakers and a subwoofer for significantly less money than a decent soundbar. You do of course need to add amplification to get a sound out of the Wharfedale speakers, but if you don't already own an AV receiver, you can buy a bundle that includes the speakers and a Denon AVR-X1800H for just £699 at Peter Tyson, saving you another £50 over Peter Tyson's current prices for buying both separately.

If you're buying the speakers alone, you'll need to sign up for a Peter Tyson VIP membership in order to get the £249 deal, but doing so is instant and free.

The Wharfedale DX-2 5.1 is a compact, Award-winning package that delivers a big sound despite its small footprint. We originally reviewed it at £449, and that price has dropped since its successor, the DX-3 HCP, launched last year.

While we haven't tested the AVR-X1800H, Denon's X-series AVRs have consistently scored very well indeed in our reviews, so it seems a pretty safe bet at this price (the 'official' price at Denon is £700). It looks like the perfect entry-level partner for the Wharfedale speakers.

The DX-2 system was designed for smaller rooms but still managed to cope well when being put through its paces in our large AV test room. There’s plenty of detail to its sound and it handles dynamic shifts with ease, which is an impressive feat for a small and affordable surround package.

The DX-2 speakers are well-integrated with the rest of the system and provide an excellent experience as surround effects ping around the room. The satellite speakers are just 19cm tall, which should be small enough to fit in most spots around your seat.

Each satellite has a 19mm silk dome tweeter and a 7.5cm mid/bass driver, while the centre channel speaker uses two mid/bass drivers to flank the tweeter. The satellites are all closed-box designs (there’s no bass reflex port) meaning it is easier to place them closer to walls without adversely affecting sound quality.

The WH-D8 active subwoofer completes the set and features a forward-firing 20cm long-throw driver powered by a 70W amplifier. It's around 300mm cubed so it should be compact enough to be easily integrated into your space.

We were very impressed with how much Wharfedale managed to bundle into the DX-2 package, particularly the entertaining performance, the compact-yet-stylish build and the appealing price tag – now just £249 at Peter Tyson.

The Denon AVR-X1800H, meanwhile, isn't an AVR that we've tested, but on paper it has a lot in common with the five-star AVR-X2800H. The headlines are that it can power 7.2 speakers, so you could add a second subwoofer and two rear or height speakers at a later date if you wished. It also has six HDMI inputs, three of which are HDMI 2.1-spec, so can handle 4K/120Hz signals from a PS5 or Xbox Series X, and it supports streaming via wi-fi or Bluetooth.

As a complete package for £699 at Peter Tyson, this is really compelling, and it will smash a soundbar for sound quality.

