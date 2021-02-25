Google could launch a foldable version of its Pixel 6 smartphone

Is Google prepping a folding version of its upcoming Pixel 6 flagship phone? A report from Korea suggests that Samsung will supply its foldable OLED displays to three Android vendors – and that Google's name could be in the hat.

The report, spotted by BGR, claims the (rumoured) foldable Pixel 6 phone would sport a 7.6-inch display, though it doesn't reveal whether Google will opt for a clamshell-style 'flip' design, or a true 'folding' design, which would open and close like a book.

Either way, the suggestion is that Google is planning to follow in the footsteps of Samsung, which has already launched its second-generation Galaxy Z Flip 2, and Apple, which is said to be working on a folding iPhone with a "mostly invisible" hinge.

Not convinced by the idea of a folding phone? There are plenty more Pixel 6 rumours doing the rounds, including a tip that Google is set to bring back facial recognition (last seen on the Pixel 4). That tip comes via XDA’s Mishaal Rahman, who recently spotted a way to “unlock your phone securely with your face and fingerprint” hidden in the Android 12 OS code.

Rahman has also tweets that a Pixel 6 XL could be in the works. Apparently, the Android 12 user interface features a mode called "Silky home" which brings the key elements on the screen – buttons, checkboxes, toggle switches, etc – closer to the bottom of the screen. That would certainly make it a lot easier to operate an over-sized mobile, such as a Pixel 6 XL.

Google's smartphone division has suffered a series of setbacks and upheavals in recent years so the Pixel 6 could be a 'make or break' launch for the company. The 2020 Pixel 5 might have notched up a respectable four stars in our review, but a folding Pixel 6 could put Google back on the map in a big way and give Apple users a reason to ditch their iPhones.

Just to pour some more petrol on this particular fire, noted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer believes Google is prepared to rush out (what appears to be) a rather uninspiring Pixel 5a in order to clear the decks and focus all attention on the launch of the all-new Pixel 6.

Fingers crossed the Pixel 6 isn't far off. In the meantime, we'll keep you up to date with all the latest Google Pixel 6 news, rumours and tips.

