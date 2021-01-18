Apple is building foldable iPhone prototypes, according to one report

Like the idea of a foldable iPhone? Well, you'll be pleased to know that according to Bloomberg, Apple has started prototyping foldable screens. At this stage, it's only the display that Apple has started work on, not the body, so a consumer model is likely still years away, but it bodes well for a foldable future.

It would see Apple follow rivals such as Samsung, Motorola, LG, Huawei who already have folding smartphones on sale.

Apple's entry into a category is generally seen as its mainstream moment. The Apple Watch saw a surge in interest in wearables, for instance, as did the AirPods for wireless earbuds.

According to the report, Apple is working on foldable screens with a "mostly invisible hinge" that could unfold to around the size of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, the firm is currently considering multiple different screen sizes.

One of the biggest advantages of foldable screens is that they can offer a tablet-esque experience from a device that fits in your pocket. That could make it better for watching films and playing games, as well as seeing detailed views of apps such as maps.

Foldable phones have had a rocky start, with certain models breaking during testing. Apple is undoubtedly watching the competition with interest and will want to do its own extensive testing before deciding whether to launch its own model.

A foldable iPhone won't launch any time soon, however. This year's iPhone 13 is expected to have just "minor upgrades" according to the same report. One such upgrade could be an under-screen fingerprint sensor. This would allow fingerprint authentication for unlocking the screen and verifying payments. Apple did away with the home button and its built-in Touch ID fingerprint authentication when it launched the iPhone X in 2017.

What else can we expect this year? Apple is reportedly considering removing the Lightning socket in favour of wireless charging on some iPhone models, its AirTags tracking tags should launch, and it's rumoured that there are two new iPads on the way – the new iPad Pro could have a Mini LED screen, while the entry-level iPad would be slimmer than the current iPad (2020).

