Google Pixel 5a leaks, looks suspiciously like the 4a

The Google Pixel 5a smartphone has leaked – and it appears to be a carbon copy of last year's Pixel 4a.

The "exclusive first look" render (above) was posted by tech tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks). It seems to reveal the upcoming mid-range phone's 6.2in OLED FHD+ display, hole-punch camera and slim bezels.

Sound familiar? If the leak is legit, the Pixel 5a will sport the same design and configuration as the 2020 Pixel 4a. Even the cameras match, apparently: "Two camera lenses, a flash and an unknown sensor... within a square-shaped rear camera bump and a single punch hole selfie camera."

The upcoming Pixel 5a is also tipped for a rear fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Again, it seems as though Google has borrowed the specs from the 5a's predecessor.

Grab a magnifying glass and a tape measure and you'll spot a couple of minute differences. Firstly, the Pixel 5a has a new power button design. Secondly, the 5a is 0.6mm thicker and 2.3mm taller than the Pixel 4a.

But, in effect, "The Pixel 5a is the exact copy of the Pixel 4a 5G which, from a purely aesthetic point of view, is nothing but a larger Pixel 5," opines Hemmerstoffer.

So why would Google bring out a new smartphone that appears almost identical to an old one? One theory is that Google is rushing out the 5a in an attempt to draw a line under what has become a confusing and bloated fifth-generation of Pixel smartphones.

Hemmerstoffer suggests the tech giant could simplify matters when launching its next big flagship, the Google Pixel 6, due out later this year.

