Prime Day TV deal: 65-inch Hisense TV now under £500

Looking for a massive TV with a massive discount? The Hisense 65AE7000FTUK could be just what you're after.

This 65-inch 4K TV has received a huge 34% discount for Amazon Prime Day, taking its price down to just £498.

Any time a 65-inch TV drops below £500 is cause for celebration, and the 65AE7000FTUK looks like a better bet than most, thanks to its brand credentials and substantial spec sheet.

Hisense 65AE7000FTUK 65-inch 4K TV £749 £498 at Amazon

If you're looking for a whole lot of TV for not a lot of money, this massive discount on the Hisense 65AE7000FTUK should be right up your street. This is a 4K HDR model with a full smart platform that includes big hitters such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer.View Deal

As you'd expect, the 65AE7000FTUK supports the core HDR10 and HLG HDR formats, but it also supports the more advanced HDR10+ format, which is the favoured format on Amazon Prime Video. The VIDAA smart platform of course features the Prime Video app, as well as Netflix, Rakuten, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and many more.

For the very low price, this looks like a whole lot of TV.

MORE:

Best Prime Day TV deals

Prime Day soundbar deals