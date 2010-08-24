Its unusual design is apparently derived from the "iconic Omega shape" and blends an eye-catching support with practicality, says Gecko.

The heavy-duty curved legs are finished in gloss black and the shelves are made from toughened glass.

A cable management system hides all your cables out of sight, and there's an optional bracket (MBM-1000) for mounting flatscreen TVs.

Standanddeliver.com is currently offering the Gecko Omega on sale at £499.

If you'd prefer something a tad more traditional, Gecko has six other AV furniture ranges to choose from: Reflect, Opal, Sapphire, Impro, Mount and Obsidian.

